WATCH LIVE: Grand opening of Bexar County's newest park

SAN ANTONIO - The site of the historic Hot Wells springs and hotel is now also a park.

According to a press release, the park is set among the ruins of the former Hot Wells hot sulfur springs and hotel and is Bexar County’s newest park, complementing the Mission Reach Trails and Texas’ only UNESCO World Heritage site, the San Antonio Missions.

A grand opening will take place at 10 a.m. in the 5500 block of South Presa Street, and is completely free and open to the public.

The press release said that though the hotel may be gone and the well has been capped, visitors can now stroll through the historic grounds and experience the park - available to the public for the first time.

Those expected to be in attendance at the grand opening include Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, Precinct 1 County Commissioner Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez and Precinct 4 County Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

