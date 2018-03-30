WATCH LIVE: Loyola's Sister Jean speaks prior to NCAA men's Final Four

SAN ANTONIO - Loyola University Chicago’s superfan Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt is speaking with reporters in San Antonio from the Alamodome prior to the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four.

Sister Jean is the 98-year-old team chaplain for the Loyola Ramblers and has become a beloved representative of the team.

More than 3,500 bobbleheads of Sister Jean have already been sold, setting a record with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

The bobbleheads feature Sister Jean in her signature Loyola jacket and scarf. They're available for preorder online for $25, plus an $8 shipping fee.

A portion of the bobblehead proceeds benefit the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Loyola Chicago-Michigan game is set to tip-off Saturday March 31 at 5:09 Central Time. Kansas and Villanova will tip-off 40 minutes after the Michigan-Loyola game with the NCAA Mens's Basketball National Championship game to be held on Monday, April 2 at 8:20 p.m.

