WATCH LIVE: NIOSA 2019 medal gets unveiled

SAN ANTONIO - The 2019 NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio) Fiesta medal is being unveiled Wednesday morning. You can watch a livestream of the announcement above.

NIOSA 2019 takes place April 23-26 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. nightly during the city’s Fiesta celebration.

You can read all about the newest Fiesta medal following the announcement on KSAT.com by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.