Overturned 18-wheeler at WB I-10 exit to NB Loop 1604

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-wheeler has overturned Wednesday morning on the city's far East Side.

The accident was reported just after 7 a.m. at the westbound Interstate 10 exit to northbound Loop 1604.

Northbound Loop 1604 remains closed at Interstate 10 east due to the accident.

For more information on traffic you can click here to view our traffic page on KSAT.com. To view more on the current weather conditions, click here.

Click the links below for current road closures.

Update: NB Loop 1604 remains closed at IH-10 E due to overturned 18 wheeler. pic.twitter.com/FJWMUC8X8X — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) June 13, 2018

Map of Major Accident - Overturned 18 Wheeler - WB IH-10 Exit to NB Loop 1604 pic.twitter.com/ztWnJ8JQQT — KSAT Traffic (@ksat_traffic) June 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.