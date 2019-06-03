Trump, first lady meet with queen at Buckingham Palace

LONDON - Here's the latest on President Donald Trump's visit to Europe (all times local):

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were greeted on the grand lawn of Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II and inspected the Guard of Honor formed by the Grenadier Guards wearing the traditional bearskin hats.

Royal gun salutes were fired Monday from nearby Green Park and from the Tower of London as part of the pageantry accompanying an official state visit, one of the highest honors Britain can bestow on a foreign leaders.

The ceremony took place under clear blue skies on the spacious garden next to the 775-room palace that is the official residence of the queen.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla welcomed the Trumps as they walked down the steps of their helicopter.

President Donald Trump is poised to have lunch with Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump will begin their two-day state visit with a reception and lunch at Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Trump is expected to be greeted with significant protests throughout his time in London.

The lunch with the monarch should largely be free of the thorny political issues that await Trump later in his visit to London, including meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May just days before she steps aside as the head of her political party.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been honored at a small welcoming ceremony upon their arrival in the United Kingdom.

The president was met by the U.S. Ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and other dignitaries. The president held his salute as he walked through 20 members of the guard that greeted him and was quickly escorted to the Marine One, the presidential helicopter.

They will be taken from Stansted Airport, north of London, into the center of Britain's capital.

Trump kicked off the trip with a tweet blasting London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who says the American president should not get red-carpet treatment in Britain. Trump is expected to be greeted with significant protests throughout his time in London.

