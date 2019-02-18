WATCH LIVE: Protester climbs crane near FIU

MIAMI - A protester has climbed a crane near Florida International University and displayed a banner and American flag ahead of Trump’s arrival.

Just after 8 a.m. on Monday morning, a man was seen on top of a crane at a construction site at Southwest 109th Avenue and Tamiami Trail.

The banner shows the words “Mr. President” but is flipped over so the rest of the words are not displayed.

The protester is seen wearing a helmet, climbing gear and straps.

Miami-Dade Police are on scene and have blocked off 109th Avenue. The political stunt comes hours before President Trump is expected to speak on the Venezuelan tensions at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.