WATCH LIVE: River City Wrestling's 'It's Good to Be the King' event

The Turner Club is hosting a River City Wrestling (RCW) event called "It's Good to Be the King."

The event begins at 8 p.m. and will be livestreamed on KSAT.com and KSAT's OTT channels on Firestick, Apple TV and Roku.

Already announced to appear is World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, Colt Cabana, RCW Women's Champion Rebel, "The SmokeShow" Scarlett Bordeaux, Fallah Bahh and more including a match between two of lucha libre's best, The Laredo Kid vs. "Super-Mex" Hernandez.

