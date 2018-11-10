WATCH LIVE: RMAC/Heartland Conference college basketball tournament at St. Mary's University

SAN ANTONIO - The Rock Mountain Athletic Conference/Heartland Conference college basketball tournament will open this weekend at St. Mary’s University.

The tournament opener on Friday and Saturday will feature St. Mary’s University, Lubbock Christian University, Regis University and the Colorado School of Mines.

Below is the schedule for the tournament.

Friday, Nov. 9:

7:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Regis (Colorado)

Saturday, Nov. 10:

5 p.m.: Lubbock Christian vs. Regis (Colorado)

7:30 p.m.: St. Mary's vs. Colorado School of Mines

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.