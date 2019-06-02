WATCH LIVE: SAISD graduates cross stage

Seniors from the San Antonio Independent School District will cross stage and receive their diplomas.
KSAT will be streaming SAISD graduation ceremonies live.
Sunday, June 2 - Alamodome
10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST
Highlands HS
2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. CST
Sam Houston HS
7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
Brackenridge HS
Monday, June 3 - Alamodome
4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST
Burbank HS
8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. CST
Jefferson HS
Tuesday, June 4 - Alamodome
4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST
Lanier HS
8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. CST
Edison HS
Wednesday, June 5 – Alamo Convocation Center
6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST
Fox Tech HS
Thursday, June 6 - Alamo Convocation Center
5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. CST
St. Phillip’s Early College High School
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST
GED
Friday, June 7 - Alamo Convocation Center
5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. CST
Travis Early College High School
8 p.m. - 9 p.m. CST
Cooper Academy
Saturday, June 8 – Laurie Auditorium
5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CST
Young Women’s Leadership Academy
