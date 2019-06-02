WATCH LIVE: SAISD graduates cross stage

Seniors from the San Antonio Independent School District will cross stage and receive their diplomas.

KSAT will be streaming SAISD graduation ceremonies live.

Sunday, June 2 - Alamodome

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST

Highlands HS

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. CST

Sam Houston HS

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST

Brackenridge HS

Monday, June 3 - Alamodome

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST

Burbank HS

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. CST

Jefferson HS

Tuesday, June 4 - Alamodome

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CST

Lanier HS

8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. CST

Edison HS

Wednesday, June 5 – Alamo Convocation Center

6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CST

Fox Tech HS

Thursday, June 6 - Alamo Convocation Center

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. CST

St. Phillip’s Early College High School

8 p.m. – 9 p.m. CST

GED

Friday, June 7 - Alamo Convocation Center

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. CST

Travis Early College High School

8 p.m. - 9 p.m. CST

Cooper Academy

Saturday, June 8 – Laurie Auditorium

5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. CST

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.