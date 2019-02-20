WATCH: SAPD Chief McManus gives update on missing 9-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO - UPDATE: San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said at a press conference Wednesday morning that Isaiah "Ronnie" Hedland, 9, was found unharmed.
McManus said that Hedland was discovered by an officer in a backyard just after 9:30 a.m.
(Original Story)
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is holding a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the status of a missing 9-year-old boy.
Isaiah “Ronnie” Hedland, 9, was last seen Tuesday in the 500 block of Hoover Avenue.
Hedland is described as being 4 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 56 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes with a mole on the left side of his face.
He was last seen wearing a white polo, white khaki pants and carrying a camouflage backpack.
Anyone with information on the child is asked to call the SAPD Missing Person’s Unit at 210-207-7660.
