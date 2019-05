Special Olympics Texas' 50th Annual Summer Games will be hosted by Morgan's Wonderland and held at area venues from Thursday through Sunday.

All events are free and open to the public.

The four-day event is SOTX’s largest competition of the year, featuring close to 3,000 athletes from all around the state of Texas.

The livestream will start at 6 p.m.

