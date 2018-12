SAN ANTONIO - Students at St. Mary's University will walk the stage Saturday afternoon.

KSAT will begin streaming the commencement ceremony at 12:30 p.m.

The San Antonio Spurs' team physician Dr. Paul S. Saenz will address the graduates. Saenz is an alumnus of St. Mary's University, earning his Bachelor of Arts in Biology in 1979 before going to the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Worth.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.