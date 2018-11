SAN ANTONIO - The St. Mary's Rattlers are hosting the Thanksgiving Classic basketball tournament Thanksgiving weekend.

Schools from across the nation will go head-to-head at Bill Greehey Arena.

Women's basketball games

1 p.m.

Central Missouri vs Lubbock Christian University

5:30 p.m.

St Mary's University vs Kutztown

Men's basketball games

3 p.m.

Talladega College vs Texas A&M International

7:30 p.m.

St. Mary's vs Southeastern Oklahoma State

