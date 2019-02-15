WATCH LIVE: Tour construction of new segment of San Pedro Creek Culture Park

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT 12, along with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Bexar County Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez, are touring the construction progress on the second segment of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park Friday morning.

Completion of the second part of phase 1 is scheduled to be finished in early 2021. The construction includes a community space around historic Alameda Theater and the proposed Texas Public Radio headquarters and stretches from Houston Street to Nueva Street.

According to a press release, the second phase will also include three new bridges, a sculpture garden, five murals, a community plaza and a 250-foot waterfall and public restroom, 75 trees, 3,494 shrubs, 185 vines and aquatic plants also will be added.

The press release said since its opening in May 2018, the park has established itself as a place for hosting a variety of free family-friendly events.

The already completed portion of San Pedro Creek Culture Park spans four blocks from the flood tunnel inlet at N. Santa Rosa Street, near Fox Tech High School, to Houston Street.

