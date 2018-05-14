WATCH LIVE: US Embassy opening in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM - The Trump Administration is set to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem Monday, formally breaking from decades of established American policy and international practice in a move that US officials say will create greater regional stability.

Critics say the decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital could make a region already struggling with four ongoing conflicts all the more combustible. And they argue it marks the end of the US role as an "honest broker" in Israeli-Palestinian negotiations.

The US delegation at the dedication ceremony includes Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump.

Copyright CNN