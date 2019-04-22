White House hosts 141st Easter Egg Roll

First lady Melania Trump watches as children participate in the lawn bowling activity during the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House April 2, 2018, in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON - First lady Melania Trump takes her third crack at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

Orchestrated by the East Wing, the 141st White House Easter Egg Roll features activity stations, including the first lady's new addition of musical eggs and "Be Best" hopscotch, as well as the egg rolling, egg and cookie stations, a state egg display, cards for troops and costumed characters.

To read the full- story go to the article by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.