WATCH LIVE: Women take center stage in championship wrestling event in San Antonio

Professional wrestling is headed to the San Antonio area with two world championship matches that are scheduled to be seen on KSAT.com and our streaming channels.

The River City Wrestling Spectacular will be held Friday at Turner Club in Kirby.

The event features the NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match and a Lucha Libre Triple Threat match.

The highlight of the night is expected to be a women’s championship match between Paige Turner and Teana “Rebel” Brooks. The other women’s match features Taeler Hendrix and Barbi Hayden.

The event can been seen on KSAT.com and will be available via our channels on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV starting at 8 p.m.

