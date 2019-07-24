WATCH NOW: "Conviction: The Bingo King Murder"

SAN ANTONIO - On Sept. 3, 1998, local businessman Eddie Garcia, who was known as “The Bingo King,” was murdered in his office, and James Legate was arrested, tried and convicted of the crime. Twenty years later, a team of KSAT journalists investigate Legate’s conviction and shed new light on one of San Antonio’s most notorious murder cases.

Produced by 10 p.m. anchor Isis Romero, the six-part documentary begins with the 1998 murder of Eddie Garcia, known throughout San Antonio as “The Bingo King” because he owned several of the city’s gaming parlors.

After Garcia was shot dead in his office, San Antonio police immediately arrested the person seen running from the scene — Legate, a 38-year-old car salesman and repo man.

Though Legate maintains his innocence, he was convicted of the crime and is currently serving 99 years in prison.

“Conviction” takes an unprecedented look into the decades-old murder case through the eyes of those who lived it — attorneys, police, jurors and Legate himself. And just like many true crime stories, “Conviction” takes a look at some of the lingering questions left behind after all these years.

Romero, along with Dillon Collier and members of KSAT’s investigative unit, spent a full year researching and investigating the case, uncovering new information previously unknown to police, prosecutors or any of the parties involved.

