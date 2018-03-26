WATCH NOW: KSAT 12 News at Noon

What's Trending

Parents accused of beating daughter for refusing arranged marriage released on bond

Authorities said Maarib Al Hishmawi's parents -- Abdulah Fahmi Al Hishmawi, 34, and Hamdiyah Sabah Al Hishmawi, 33 -- attempted to force her into an arranged marriage and subjected her to physical abuse when she refused.

Man opens fire on group of kids he claimed were 'terrorizing' neighborhood, deputies say

After a five-hour standoff, Bexar County deputies arrested a man who opened fire on a group of kids.

Man attacked girlfriend because she spoke Spanish, thought she was insulting him, police say

A man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend for speaking Spanish while on the phone with her child's father, according to an affidavit.

Today's Headlines

Homicide detectives investigating shooting death of woman on East Side

San Antonio police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a woman whose body was found on a street corner on the city's East Side.

Apartment fire displaces more than a dozen people

San Antonio firefighters responded to a structure fire at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Ex-attorney who allegedly traded legal services for sex with clients goes to trial Monday

Mark Benavides' legal troubles began over two years ago when a female client claimed that she had sex with him in a jury room at the Cadena-Reeves Justice Center while he negotiated a plea deal for her in an intoxication manslaughter case.

