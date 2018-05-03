Recipe: Frosé (Frozen rosé cocktail)

Check out heb.com for more delicious recipes

Published: May 3, 2018, 11:24 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 3:46 pm

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients: Recipe makes 4 Servings 1 bottle Forty Ounce Rosé Wine 1/4 cup(s) vodka 2 cup(s) fresh strawberries, sliced 1 Tbsp sugar 2 Tbsp grenadine Instructions: 1. Pour rosé into ice cube trays and freeze for a minimum of 6 hours. 2. Place frozen rosé cubes, vodka, strawberries, sugar and grenadine in a blender and process on high until desired consistency. 3. Pour into glasses and garnish with mint or fresh strawberries. Get the nutritional information of the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.