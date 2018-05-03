Recipe: Tropical fruit shapes with cold yogurt fondue

Published: May 3, 2018, 11:03 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 3:44 pm

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 6 Servings

2 large mangos, peeled and sliced

1 large pineapple, skin removed and cut into circles

2 cup(s) Fage Total Greek Yogurt

1 Tsp Nielsen-Massey Pure Vanilla Bean Paste

1/4 cup(s) honey, plus more or less as desired

Instructions:

1. Cut shapes out of fruit with any cookie cutter desired. Set aside on a platter and refrigerate until ready to use.

2. In a bowl combine yogurt, vanilla and honey and whisk. Serve fruit with yogurt dip, rice crispy treats are also a nice treat for this dip.

3. Chef’s Note: Any fruit that is in season will work well for this dip.

