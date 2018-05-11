Recipe: Strawberry basil scones with balsamic butter

Published: May 11, 2018, 12:05 pm Updated: May 8, 2020, 3:50 pm

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 8 Servings

2 cup(s) whole wheat flour

1 Tsp kosher salt

1/2 cup(s) sugar, additional 3 tablespoons for later use

1 Tsp baking powder

1 Tsp baking soda

8 Oz unsalted butter, cold, cubed and divided

1 egg

1 Tsp vanilla extract

1 cup(s) frozen strawberries, chopped

1/4 cup(s) chopped basil

1/2 cup(s) Mexican Crema

1/4 cup(s) Vela Farms Strawberry Balsamic Serrano Jam

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400ºF.

2. In a large mixing bowl combine flour, salt, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, 4 ounces of butter.

3. Using a fork or your hands work the mixture until it resembles sand.

4. Add in the egg and vanilla extract, gently combine.

5. Next add in fruit, basil and crema and mix just until all is combined.

6. The dough should be lumpy.

7. Turn dough over onto a cutting board and form a rounded disk. Cut the disk into 8 even pie pieces.

8. Carefully transfer dough to a parchment lined baking sheet.

9. Brush a small amount of jam over each scone and sprinkle lightly with sugar.

10. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the scones are browned and cooked through. Let stand before serving.

11. To make the butter, place remaining 4 ounces of butter to come up to room temperature.

12. Place butter and the remaining jam into a bowl. Using a hand mixer, whip until completely combined and smooth.

13. Serve scones with generous amount of butter.

