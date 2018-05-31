Recipe: Shirazi salad

Published: May 31, 2018, 10:27 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 3:53 pm

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 4 Servings

2 heirloom tomatoes, diced into small cubes

2 english cucumbers, seeds scooped out, rest diced small

1/2 cup(s) red onion, minced or finely diced

1/2 cup(s) fresh mint, roughly chopped

1/4 cup(s) lemon juice

1/4 cup(s) Aldonza Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 Tsp Adams Reserve Za’Atar Seasoning, plus more as needed to taste

Instructions:

1. Place tomatoes, cucumbers and diced onion in a bowl, then add mint, lemon juice and olive oil.

2. Toss everything to combine and season to taste with Za’atar. Refrigerate for later use or serve immediately.

3. Chef’s Note: I will also add a little chopped basil for extra freshness.

