Recipe: Naan dog

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 4 Servings

12 Oz H‑E‑B Natural Chicken & Artichoke Sausage

4 naan bread

1/2 cup(s) H‑E‑B Roasted Garlic Hummus, as needed

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to medium high heat, approximately 375-400°F.

2. Grill sausages until nicely marked on all sides, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from grill and allow to rest.

3. While sausages are resting, place naan bread on grill and cook until just toasted on both sides.

4. To build dogs, simply cut naan in half, spread hummus on naan and sausage in middle of each slice of naan.

5. Add your other favorite condiments, roll up and repeat process for each additional.

6. Chef’s Note: My favorite recommended topping for this dog is Shirazi Salad, recipe is available on heb.com/recipes.

