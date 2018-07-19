Recipe: Marrakesh style cauliflower salad

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 4 Servings

16 Oz organic riced cauliflower

1/2 cup(s) curly parsley, finely chopped

1/3 cup(s) fresh mint, finely chopped

2 Tsp ground cumin

2 Tsp coriander

1/4 Tsp garam masala

1/4 cup(s) lemon juice

1/3 cup(s) Rustico Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Instructions:

1. Combine everything in a large bowl and toss well. Season to taste as needed with salt and pepper

