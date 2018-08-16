Recipe: Gnocchi with pancetta and peas

Published: August 16, 2018, 10:08 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 4:05 pm

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 5 Servings

1 Tbsp olive oil

4 Oz Volpini Chopped Pancetta

1 Tbsp garlic, chopped

17 .6000 Oz sweet potato gnocchi, boiled according to package directions

1 lemon, juiced and zested

1 cup(s) heavy cream

2 cup(s) peas

1/2 cup(s) Pecorino Romano cheese, grated

Instructions:

1. Place oil in a large non-stick sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add pancetta and cook until browned.

2. Add garlic, cook 2 to 3 minutes then add gnocchi. Continue to cook several minutes, tossing frequently, until gnocchi begins to brown.

3. Stir in lemon juice and zest, and heavy cream. Bring to a simmer, add peas and Pecorino Romano, and cook until peas are tender and sauce has thickened.

4. Chef’s Note: Serve with grilled shrimp or chicken to make a complete meal.

Get the nutritional facts of the recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here!