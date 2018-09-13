Recipe: Seared snapper with chilito’s salsa cruda

Published: September 13, 2018, 10:40 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 2:41 pm

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 4 Servings

2 Tbsp grapeseed oil

2 Lb snapper fillets, skin on or off depending on preference

1/2 Tsp salt

1/2 Tsp black pepper

1 lime, juiced and zested

1/2 cup(s) Chilito's Kika's Sauce

1 medium avocado, small diced

1 large tomato, diced

1/4 cup(s) onions, chopped

1 cup(s) cilantro, chopped

Instructions:

1. Place oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Season fillets with salt, pepper, lime juice and zest.

2. Cooking in batches, place fillets flesh side down in hot skillet. Be careful not to overcrowd the pan. Cook 4 minutes or until a nice dark crust is formed. Flip fillets and cook an additional 2 minutes. Remove to a plate.

3. Repeat until all the snapper fillets have been cooked.

4. Mix Kika’s Sauce with avocado, tomatoes, onions and cilantro. Spoon over fish and serve.

