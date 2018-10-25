Recipe: Mummy pies

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 8 Servings

3 Texas Pie Dough Puck, thawed to room temp

21 Oz cherry pie filling

2 eggs, beaten

1/8 cup(s) water

1/2 cup(s) decorative sparkle sugar

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 400˚F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Sprinkle flour onto a clean work surface and roll out the first puck (about 1/8 inch thick).

3. Trim off the edges of rolled dough to create a square or rectangle. Then cut it into quarters, transfer cut dough to the lined sheet pan. Repeat with a second dough puck to make 8 pieces.

4. Re-flour work surface and roll out the third piece of dough to 1/8 inch. With a sharp knife cut dough into long strips in varying widths to create “bandages”.

5. To assemble pies, spoon .25 cup of filling onto the center of each dough rectangle.

6. Mix eggs with water to create an egg wash. Dip a brush or your finger into the egg wash and coat the outside edge of each filled piece of dough.

7. To create the bandages, lay the strips of dough over filling in varying angles, then gently press around the edges to seal before cutting away any excess dough.

8. Brush all 8 mummy pies thoroughly with remaining egg wash then sprinkle with sugar.

9. Place pan in the oven for 20 minutes, or until pies are browned and filling is bubbly. Let pies cool completely before eating.

