Recipe: Sour apple pancakes with pumpkin spiced syrup

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 12 Servings

6 Oz unsalted butter, divided use, 2 oz. for cooking apples and 4 oz. for pancake batter

1/4 cup(s) brown sugar

1 Tbsp lemon zest

2 large smitten apples, peeled, cored and diced small

3 cup(s) H‑E‑B Organics Cake Flour

4 Tsp baking powder

1 Tsp baking soda

2 Tsp kosher or sea salt

2 2/3 cup(s) buttermilk

2 large eggs

1 cup(s) sour cream

3 Tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp maple syrup

Instructions:

1. Place a small non-stick pan over medium-heat. Add butter (2 oz.) and allow to bubble before adding sugar, lemon zest and apples.

2. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes until apples are soft and butter sauce has thickened. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

3. In a bowl, combine cake flour, baking powder, baking soda and kosher salt together, then whisk.

4. In a separate bowl combine buttermilk, eggs, sour cream, vanilla extract, 4 oz. butter (melted) and maple syrup.

5. Whisk wet ingredients to combine, then add to dry ingredients and whisk everything until very well combined.

6. Add cooled apple mixture to pancake batter and genlty fold everything to incorporate.

7. Preheat a large non-stick pan or griddle to medium-high heat.

8. Using a 1/3 cup measuring scoop, scoop out batter onto griddle cook until nicely browned on each side. Repeat as necessary with each additional.

9. For syrup, follow recipe for Pumpkin Spiced Syrup on heb.com and drizzle over pancakes.

