Recipe: Grilled castelvatrano olives and salumi

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 6 Servings

1 H‑E‑B Texas Tough BBQ Aluminum Foil, as needed for covering grill

16 Oz Rustico di Casa Asaro Castelvetrano Pitted Green Olives, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 Tsp fresh garlic, minced

1 Tbsp lemon zest

1 Tbsp navel orange, zest only

1 Tsp Central Market Organics Whole Mediterranean Oregano

1 Tbsp red wine vinegar

2 Tbsp Rustico Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 Lb H‑E‑B Genoa Salami, thinly sliced, or any preferred salami

Instructions:

1. Cover grill with foil and preheat to medium-high. Once grill is hot, add olives and keep them moving so as not to burn.

2. Once olives have a little color, place in a bowl and add, garlic, lemon and orange zest, oregano, red wine vinegar and olive oil.

3. Mix well, place in an airtight container, and allow to sit at least 30 to 45 minutes.

4. For serving, add grilled marinated olives to a bowl and place on a serving board. Arrange any Italian style salami or other cured meats around olives as needed.

