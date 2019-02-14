Recipe: Sauce gribiche

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 12 Servings

1/3 cup(s) fresh parsley, roughly chopped

1/4 Oz fresh chives, chopped

1/4 cup(s) fresh tarragon, leaves loosely packed

10 Three Little Pigs Cornichons baby sour gherkins, drained of any juice

1/4 cup(s) capers, drained and rinsed

1 Tsp fresh garlic, minced fine or zested

1/4 cup(s) red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp Grey Poupon Country Dijon Mustard

1 cup(s) extra virgin olive oil

1 Tsp cracked black pepper, plus more as needed

3 large eggs, hard boiled, cooled and chopped fine

Instructions:

1. In a food processor, combine parsley, chives, tarragon, pickles, and capers. Pulse until everything is well minced and incorporated.

2. Remove to a bowl, in a separate container or bowl, add garlic, vinegar, mustard, olive oil, cracked pepper and a pinch of salt. Using an immersion blender blend everything until thick and emulsified.

3. Add dressing to chopped herb mixture and mix well, add in chopped eggs, season to taste and fold everything to incorporate.

4. Chef’s Note: Sauce gribiche is usually served to accompany asparagus, but is great on almost every vegetable and most fish.

