Recipe: Pecan pie milkshake

Published: March 14, 2019, 9:57 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 2:58 pm

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 2 Servings

4 large scoops of H‑E‑B Creamy Creations 1905 Vanilla Ice Cream, plus more as needed

1 cup(s) half and half, plus more as needed for consistency

2 slices of pecan pie, 1 slice crumbled, 1 sliced thinly

Instructions:

1. In a blender add ice cream, half and half, and pecan pie pieces.

2. Blend on high speed, adding more half and half as necessary to reach desired consistency.

3. Pour into glasses and garnish with a thin sliver of pecan pie and whipped cream if desired.

