Recipe: Hibiscus margarita with hibiscus salt

Published: May 2, 2019, 10:21 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 3:00 pm

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 4 Servings

24 fl oz El Guitarron Agave Wine

1 Hatch pepper, cut in half

1 cup(s) Hibiscus Flowers, divided use

4 Tbsp coarse kosher salt

4 Tbsp sugar

10 fl oz Mi Tienda Hibiscus Agua Fresca, chilled

2 limes, zested and juiced

Instructions:

1. Place agave wine in a resealable container along with half of the hibiscus flowers and Hatch pepper. Cover and refrigerate until chilled.

2. To make rim salt, add salt and sugar to a small bowl. Using a blender pulse remaining hibiscus until ground, then transfer to a strainer and sift out larger pieces and discard. Add lime zest and hibiscus to bowl and set aside.

3. Dredge the rim of a glass in light corn syrup or lime juice and dip in the salt, place in the freezer.

4. In a large pitcher, combine the agave wine, the agua fresca and lime juice together and mix well.

5. Fill the rimmed glasses with ice and cover with punch and serve.

6. Chef’s Note: Salt can be stored and used as a regular seasoning.

