Auto 101: Online car buying tips

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Nowadays, you can do everything from the comforts of your own home when it comes to online shopping, even when buying a car.

Consumers can now buy a car on a smartphone device or on a computer without stepping foot in a dealership.

"You can easily do a credit application online, which allows us to get the deal preapproved before you get to the dealership and that can save some customers a considerable amount of time," said Justin Boone, new car sales manager at North Park Toyota of San Antonio.

Benefits of buying a car online

Saves time throughout the car buying process.

Online car appraisal options are available.

Apply for credit online.

"We can bring the vehicle along with the paperwork to your home or office and let you drive and demo the vehicle there," Boone said.

