Recipe: Strawberry, mango and jalapeño chutney

Published: May 30, 2019, 10:53 am Updated: May 8, 2020, 3:05 pm

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 4 Servings

1 cup(s) strawberries, diced small

1 1/2 cup(s) fresh firm mango, diced small

1 medium jalapeño, finely minced, stem and seeds removed

1 Tbsp shallot, finely minced

1 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

1. Place all ingredients into a bowl, toss to coat season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

2. Use immediately or refrigerate for later use and allow flavors to meld. Chutney will last up to 3 to 5 days refrigerated.

