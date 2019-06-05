CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System encourages associates to participate in healthy steps challenge

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Getting healthier one step at a time while being leaders for the community is the goal CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System associates have set for themselves.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels accepted the call to take part in the healthy step challenge.

Jim Wesson, hospital president at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, is encouraging his associates to engage in daily walking.

"An active lifestyle promotes heart health, and as a hospital we want to make sure we are a leader in the community," said Wesson. "We have a great heart program here at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, we are a leader in the region in terms of our heart program."

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels associates participate in the frequent walker internal program and collectively have completed over 5,000 miles recorded in just a few weeks.

There are approximately 2,000 steps per mile.

