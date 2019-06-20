Recipe:Grilled pineapple feta relish

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

Recipe makes 12 Servings

1/2 pineapple, cut into planks (about 8 oz.)

1 ear of corn

1 medium red onion, cut into planks

4 Tbsp olive oil, divided use

1 avocado, diced

2 Oz feta cheese, crumbled

2 Tbsp lime juice

Instructions:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

2. Lightly brush pineapple planks, ear of corn, and sliced onion with 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Grill pineapple, corn and onion for 2 to 3 minutes per side or until nicely charred. Remove from grill and set aside.

4. Meanwhile, dice the avocado and combine feta cheese in a small bowl with remaining olive oil and lime juice.

5. Once corn, pineapple and onion are cool enough to handle, carefully remove corn from the cob and roughly chop the onion and pineapple. Add to the bowl and mix to combine.

6. Serve room temp or cold with chips or as a topping for tacos.

