Auto 101: Tips to prepare your car for summer heat

SAN ANTONIO - Summer is here and that means you've got to try and beat the heat, not only for yourself but for your car.

"We want to make sure you're cool and your car is cool," said Michael Gurney, service manager at North Park Toyota of San Antonio. "One of the things we look at in the summer is how is your coolant holding up. We want to make sure that we have proper protection for the engine so it won't overheat."

Texas is No.7 in the nation when it comes to battery failure due to just the heat.

"Heat is the number one killer for most things on the car," Gurney said. "The batteries are going to die prematurely because of heat if we don't maintain them properly. The engine can overheat and if the engine overheats you're stuck on the side of the road waiting for triple-A."

Summer trip checklist for your vehicle

Make sure all the following items are working properly before you head out on a road trip this summer.

Tires, wiper blades, light check, alignment

Air and engine filters, fluid levels

Coolant flush, A/C system check, battery check and service

