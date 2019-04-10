Auto 101: What to look for when leasing a new vehicle

SAN ANTONIO - Are you interested in buying a new car and you're not sure if leasing is the best option for you?

"If you're the type of customer who wants to buy a brand-new vehicle, then you should consider leasing the vehicle," said Brian Gothard, new car sales manager at North Park Toyota of San Antonio. "You're protected against any fluctuation in the market against that vehicle."

If you're looking at new vehicles to lease or purchase, CarFax gives vehicle history to individuals and businesses on used cars.

"CarFax is now the Bible to the pre-owned vehicles," Gothard said. "When CarFax shows there's been severe damage to the vehicle, it's going to diminish the value of that vehicle."

Benefits of leasing a vehicle:

Leased vehicles typically have the latest and greatest modern technology.

Leased vehicles are usually covered by the manufacturer's warranty.

Leased vehicles tend to have lower monthly payments.

