CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System encourages associates to participate in healthy steps challenge

SAN ANTONIO - Getting healthier one step at a time while being leaders for the community is the goal CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System associates have set for themselves.

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels accepted the call to take part in the healthy step challenge.

Jim Wesson, hospital president at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, is encouraging his associates to engage in daily walking.

"An active lifestyle promotes heart health, and as a hospital we want to make sure we are a leader in the community," said Wesson. "We have a great heart program here at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, we are a leader in the region in terms of our heart program."

CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels associates participate in the frequent walker internal program and collectively have completed over 5,000 miles recorded in just a few weeks.

There are approximately 2,000 steps per mile.

