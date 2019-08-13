Easy and healthy back-to-school snacks

SAN ANTONIO - It's that time for the back-to-school season, and the Children's Hospital of San Antonio has some easy on-the-go snacks to help your students stay healthy.

Patients and children at the Children's Hospital of San Antonio can participate in Culinary Health Education for Families (CHEF) classes that provide education about a variety of dietary needs.

Classes are approximately an hour and a half in length and include a demo, hands-on cooking experience and nutritional education.

"One of the best snacks you can have is fruit," said Dr. Shaylon Rettig, a sports medicine specialist. "You can also have veggies or celery sticks with a little natural peanut butter."

Some easy healthy snacks can include a frittata, avocado toast, a Greek yogurt bowl with strawberries and chopped vegetables with herb Greek yogurt dip.

"I like to tell people to eat vegetables for three main reasons, they have lots of good vitamins, minerals and fiber that play different roles in our overall health," said Jackie Pedersen, a registered dietitian at the CHEF program.

Check out more nutritious back-to-school snack ideas online at chofsa.org/chef or call 210-704-3391.

Sponsored article by the Children's Hospital of San Antonio.

