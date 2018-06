Get the full recipe and add ingredients to your H-E-B shopping list here.

Check out these fun summer recipes!

H-E-B Backyard Kitchen: Root Beer Pie

H-E-B Backyard Kitchen: Strawberry Basil Scones with Balsamic Butter

H-E-B Backyard Kitchen: Frosé (Frozen Rosé Cocktail)

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.