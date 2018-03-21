Local Expert: A-TEX Roofing & Remodeling

SAN ANTONIO - Get to know A-TEX Roofing and Remodeling
A-TEX Roofing is a family business committed to creating value for our customers, employees and suppliers by providing services that continually exceed expectations and standards established by the construction industry.
A-TEX Roofing goal:
to be the best roofing company in the area by constantly improving our quality and reliability so as to produce superior operating results while diligently supporting our community.
A-TEX services offered in San Antonio:
New roof installation
Patios
Painting
Power Washing
Siding
Deck and Fence Cleaning
A-TEX Roofing can service:
Offices
Chain stores
Hotels
Convenience Stores
Apartment buildings
Retail complexes
For more information on A-TEX Roofing & Remodeling, you can visit atexroofing.com or call 210-777-7663.
A-TEX Roofing is located at 16106 University Oak in San Antonio, TX.
The office at A-TEX Roofing is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
