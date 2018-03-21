Local Expert: Baird Foundation Repair

SAN ANTONIO - From foundation repair to concrete lifting, leveling, or crawl space repair services, Baird Foundation Repair is your local expert in the greater San Antonio and South Texas area.

Get to know Baird Foundation Repair owner John Chaney

An industry veteran with over 30 years of experience working with foundation problems and providing long-lasting solutions to homeowners

Completed comprehensive training in designing solutions for crawlspace and foundation problems

Takes personal responsibility to impress each customer on every job

Proud of his company’s strong dedication to customer satisfaction

*Baird Foundation Repair is the oldest residential foundation repair company in San Antonio.

Services:

Foundation Repair

Concrete Leveling and Lifting

Crawl Space Repair

Commercial Foundation

Baird Foundation Repair before & after photos

Before photo of sunken pool decking

Before photo of soil washout under the driveway

Contact information:

For more information on Baird Foundation Repair, you can visit bairdfoundationrepair.com or call 210-534-4100.

Baird Foundation Repair is located at 726 Hot Wells Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78223.

Information courtesy of Baird Foundation Repair.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.