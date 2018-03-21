Local Expert: The VA Home Loan Guy

SAN ANTONIO - The VA Home Loan Guy's mission is to be your best resource for mortgage banking.

Pat Fitzgerald will help active military, veterans and anyone who is eligible for a loan.

Whether you are a prospective client or a Realtor, The VA Home Loan Guy's team of professionals will answer any questions you might have about Texas Vet & VA Loans.

Get to know Pat Fitzgerald, The "VA Home Loan Guy"

Specializes in military and veterans loans

Based in San Antonio

Offers Texas vet, veterans, FHA, conventional, jumbo, adjustable rate, and investment products

Peoples Home Equity (All about Texas vet loans):

Peoples Home Equity will not lose control of your file and they will never give your file to anyone else.

From the moment Peoples Home Equity takes your application and will approve your loan within its branch in San Antonio.

Contact information:

For more information, you can visit texas-vet-loans.com or call Fitzgerald directly at 210-215-4400.

You can find the list of requirements to be eligible for a loan at texas-vet-loans.com/who-qualifies/.

Peoples Home Equity is located at 1000 Central Parkway North #265, San Antonio, TX 78232.

Information courtesy of All About Texas Vet Loans/Peoples Home Equity.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.