What’s Trending

SAN ANTONIO – Texas ‘Teacher of the Year’ engaged in sex acts with student in classroom, affidavit says

Randi Chaverria, 36, was booked into Williamson County Jail on Nov. 19 for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student and an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT says the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year was performing sex acts on a student in her classroom.

Lost Maples: Bright Fall Foliage less than two hours away from San Antonio

When we think of the leaves changing color in the fall we usually don’t think San Antonio. But if you head Northwest for a drive under two hours, you can see colorful leaves at Lost Maples.

Bare hands on cooked egg rolls is recipe for low score at far West Side restaurant

A restaurant on the city’s far West Side came close to failing a health inspection last month after an inspector saw an employee holding cooked egg rolls with their bare hands.

Today’s Headlines

What we know about the deadly plane crash in San Antonio

New information was released Monday about the small aircraft that crashed in a commercial area near the San Antonio International Airport Sunday night, killing all three occupants.

Standoff ends after death of man in McDonald’s parking lot

A standoff between San Antonio police and a local man has ended after he took his own life inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Northeast Side McDonald’s restaurant early Monday morning.

Parents of Kameron Prescott announce lawsuit against BCSO

Nearly two years after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed 6-year-old Kameron Prescott while pursuing a suspect in Schertz, the boy’s parents are filing a lawsuit against the county.

