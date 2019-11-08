Rush Hour Rundown: H-E-B opens trendy beauty department at Stone Oak store
H-E-B opens trendy beauty department at Stone Oak store
San Antonio grocery giant H-E-B has launched its first-ever Beauty by H-E-B concept.
‘Perfect’ Boerne property hits the market at undisclosed price
A historic, luxury Boerne property described as “perfect” and “almost indestructible” has hit the market.
Necropsy released for sheriff K-9 killed during standoff
Bexar County Sheriff’s Officer K-9 Chucky died of a single gunshot wound to the thorax, according to a necropsy report obtained Friday by the Defenders.
Video catches porch pirate stealing packages in San Antonio neighborhood
Another porch pirate was caught on camera stealing packages in a San Antonio neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Officials identify aggravated sexual assault suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
An aggravated sexual assault suspect who was killed during a Lone Star Fugitive Task Force operation Wednesday night has been identified.
