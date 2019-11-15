12 On Your Side: CPS Energy impostors, space heater safety and free pics with Santa!

CPS Energy impostors, space heater safety and free pics with Santa!

Happy weekend!

It’s been a rough week, folks, and I have the shiner to prove it. I gracefully tripped over a curb, landing knee first and smacking my noggin on a not-very-forgiving sidewalk. Anyway, no broken bones, just a black eye and bruised dignity.

The show goes on, though, and we had plenty of consumer-centric news for you – like those CPS Energy impostors at it again. Seems they are really ramping it up, calling people and scaring them into making payments to the crooks.

Remember, CPS Energy does not call and threaten people to make payments!

The cold snap had folks breaking out the space heaters to stay toasty. Unfortunately, they were linked to some fires this week. Please, be careful. Remember to keep space heaters at least three feet away from curtains and beds, check for frayed cords , do not use extension cords and turn them off when you leave the room. You’re supposed to unplug them before you go to bed, too.

And, while it’s not even December yet, you can still get a free photo of the kids with Santa starting Saturday if you head over to Bass Pro Shop at the Rim.

Those pictures with Santa can be priceless –and if you get one where nobody is crying, bonus!

Have a great weekend!

Marilyn

