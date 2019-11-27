We’re sending this newsletter a couple days earlier than usual this week for those of you who like to plan your Black Friday shopping strategy.

I hope you all get your fill of turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie this week!

I’ve got to admit, I’m partial to the cranberries (I know that’s weird) and leftover turkey sandwiches.

If you are braving the Friday shopping crowds, more power to you. I’ll be at home with my family, putting up the Christmas tree for the cats to climb. Can you blame them?

Where to get pictures with Santa in San Antonio

Who puts up a tree with dangly things and expects the cats to leave it alone?

If you do plan to do some shopping, in the stores or in your jammies in front of a screen, some strategies and tools can help you save a little money. Nowadays, there is almost no reason to pay for shipping. Look for those promo codes!

Use these tips to find the best holiday deals for Black Friday and beyond

The experts who track prices say there are certain things to buy now- such as electronics. And things to wait on? Clothing. Those tend to keep on dropping as the year winds down. Of course, if there’s something special on someone’s list and it’s hard to find, I say go for it. I recall frantically looking for a lilac unicorn one year at the last minute because I refused to pay full price when I first found it.

This year, Consumer Reports is sharing some of their gift guides to help you out. This week, we shared their picks for the kitchen gifts. Hey, I could use a cast iron skillet.

Holiday help: kitchen gifts less than $50

Whether shopping, traveling and or just chilling this weekend, be safe and enjoy. There’s always something to be thankful for.

Marilyn

More Consumer Headlines: