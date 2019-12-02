CHECK OUT TRAFFIC CONDITIONS

What’s Trending

These baby Yoda memes are driving the internet crazy

Whether you’re a fan of “Star Wars” or not, we’re sure you have fallen prey to the baby Yoda craze that is sweeping social media.

"The Mandalorian's" Baby Yoda is still new to the Disney+ streaming world, but it's already stealing hearts.

Ali Wong is bringing her new comedy tour to San Antonio

Hilarious stand-up comedian Ali Wong is bringing her Milk & Money tour to the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio in March 2020.

For banks, data on your spending habits could be a gold mine

There’s a powerful new player watching what you buy so it can tailor product offerings for you: the bank behind your credit or debit card.

Today’s Headlines

What we know about the deadly plane crash in San Antonio

New information was released Monday about the small aircraft that crashed in a commercial area near the San Antonio International Airport Sunday night, killing all three occupants.

The NTSB is investigating a plane crash that killed 3 people on Sunday night. The plane went down on W. Rhapsody Drive.

Father of Kameron Prescott shares heartbreaking details of 6-year-old’s shooting death by deputies

Nearly two years after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed 6-year-old Kameron Prescott while pursuing a suspect in Schertz, the boy’s father says the pain is still raw.

After vowing to not seek full term, Vazquez files to run for Precinct 2 constable in 2020

Interim Precinct 2 Constable Leticia Vazquez officially announced her candidacy for the position Monday, two months after telling county commissioners she had no plans to seek a full term.

Interim Precinct 2 Constable Leticia Vasquez signs paperwork that officially launches her campaign for 2020 at the Bexar County Democrats office.

Sign up for the KSAT 12 Spurs Newsletter.

Sign up: KSAT’s Spurs newsletter takes you to the locker room

Spurs fans, we've got a new way for you to get your Silver and Black fix during the 2019-20 season: a weekly newsletter made just for you. Sign up here.

Weather

What’s the weather like for the rest of this week? Click below for more details and get the latest weather forecast from KSAT 12, Your Weather Authority:

This is KSAT TV

Thinking about cutting the cord?

You can find KSAT on Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Samsung TVs and more on KSAT TV. CLICK FOR MORE INFO!