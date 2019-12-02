Rush Hour Rundown: After vowing to not seek full term, Vazquez files to run for Precinct 2 constable in 2020
These baby Yoda memes are driving the internet crazy
Whether you’re a fan of “Star Wars” or not, we’re sure you have fallen prey to the baby Yoda craze that is sweeping social media.
Ali Wong is bringing her new comedy tour to San Antonio
Hilarious stand-up comedian Ali Wong is bringing her Milk & Money tour to the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio in March 2020.
For banks, data on your spending habits could be a gold mine
There’s a powerful new player watching what you buy so it can tailor product offerings for you: the bank behind your credit or debit card.
What we know about the deadly plane crash in San Antonio
New information was released Monday about the small aircraft that crashed in a commercial area near the San Antonio International Airport Sunday night, killing all three occupants.
Father of Kameron Prescott shares heartbreaking details of 6-year-old’s shooting death by deputies
Nearly two years after Bexar County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed 6-year-old Kameron Prescott while pursuing a suspect in Schertz, the boy’s father says the pain is still raw.
After vowing to not seek full term, Vazquez files to run for Precinct 2 constable in 2020
Interim Precinct 2 Constable Leticia Vazquez officially announced her candidacy for the position Monday, two months after telling county commissioners she had no plans to seek a full term.
